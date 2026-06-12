India News | Lucknow: Abandoned Newborn Girl Rescued, Handed over to Child Helpline

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): A newborn baby girl wrapped in clothes was found abandoned near the Convention Centre in the Ghazipur police station area of Lucknow late on Thursday night, police said.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) East Amol Murkut, the infant was found at around 11:30 pm on June 11.

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"In the Ghazipur police station area, a newborn girl wrapped in clothes was found abandoned near the Convention Centre on the night of June 11 at around 11:30 pm," Murkut told ANI.

He said police promptly reached the spot and took custody of the baby.

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"The police promptly arrived at the scene, took custody of the baby, and handed her over to the Child Helpline after conducting a medical check-up," he said.

"The baby is reported to be in good health with no issues, and further legal actions are being processed," he added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)