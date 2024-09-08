Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 8 (ANI): An FIR has been registered in connection with the Lucknow building collapse incident against the owner of the Harmilap Building, which collapsed.

The FIR was filed based on a complaint by Transport Nagar Chowki Incharge MK Singh.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday evening, resulted in the deaths of eight people and left 28 others injured. The injured are currently being treated in hospitals.

Earlier on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with the injured victims of the building collapse incident at a hospital in Lucknow. During his visit, CM Yogi also enquired about their well-being.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the building collapse incident.

"The loss of lives due to a building mishap in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, is saddening. Prayers with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," PM Modi added.

President Droupadi Murmu also expressed her grief over the deaths of eight people who lost their lives in the Lucknow building collapse incident and prayed for the speedy recovery of those who sustained injuries in the incident.

Taking to social media platform X, the President said, "I am deeply saddened by the deaths of many people in the building collapse accident in Lucknow. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured."

Lucknow's Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Amit Verma, announced that a committee will be formed to investigate the building collapse.

"A committee will investigate the reasons behind the collapse. Structural engineers and experts will provide insights into the cause," Verma told ANI. (ANI)

