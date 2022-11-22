Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 22 (ANI): A district court has granted an interim stay on the demolition of a flat of Yazdan apartments.

Civil Judge Purnima Pranjal granted interim stay on demolition of Divya Srivastava's flat. The interim stay will remain in force till November 29.

After the court's order, Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) suspended the demolition of Yazdan apartments located at Hazratganj.

The interim stay on the demotion of Divya's flat was granted on her petition filed on November 14.

On that day, the court issued notice to the opposite parties and adjourned the hearing for November 29.

In the meantime, LDA started the demolition work on November 14. However, when some flat owners knocked at HC's doors, the LDA stopped the demolition work at its on during the hearing of the case by the HC from November 15 to 18.

On November 19, LDA restarted the demolition after the Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court did not grant an interim stay against demolishing the building.

Then, Divya moved to the civil court requesting it for immediate hearing of the case stating that her flat would be demolished before the next date of hearing on November 29.

At this, the court granted interim stay on the demolition of her flat till the next date of the case on November 29.

