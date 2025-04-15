Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 15 (ANI): A fire erupted at Lokbandhu Hospital in Lucknow late Monday night, affecting critical sections of the facility, including the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), a female ward, and one more ward. Officials confirmed that all patients from the affected zones were safely evacuated and shifted to nearby hospitals as rescue operations were swiftly initiated.

District Magistrate Visakh G Iyer stated that a team from the Fire and Rescue Department was dispatched immediately after receiving the information. The patients were referred to three hospitals: Civil Hospital, Balrampur Hospital, and King George's Medical University (KGMU) Hospital.

Speaking to ANI, Iyer said, "As soon as we received information about the fire at Lokbandhu Hospital, we dispatched a team from the Fire and Rescue department. They began the rescue operation. The ICU, a female ward, and another ward were affected. All patients from these wards have been rescued and referred to three hospitals. The situation is under control at the moment."

"The patients have been transferred to Civil Hospital, Balrampur Hospital, and KGMU Hospital. Currently, our fire team is working to control the situation, which remains under control," DM Iyer added.

In a related statement, Police Commissioner Amarendra Singh Sengar confirmed that the fire brigade had reached the scene promptly.

"We received information of a fire at the Lokbandhu Hospital. The fire brigade reached here. All the patients have been evacuated and shifted to nearby hospitals. There is no report of any injury," he told ANI.

Inside visuals showed firefighting operations underway, with the SDRF team also arriving at the hospital premises to assist.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said all patients are safe, and firefighting efforts are still ongoing. No casualties have been reported.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident. Senior officials reached the location. Fire brigade teams are on site, and fire control efforts are in progress. (ANI)

