By Amit Kumar

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 2 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday, inaugurated a four-lane railway overbridge (ROB) on the Bijnor-Bangla Bazaar road which was completed almost 100 days before its deadline and

Also Read | Qutub Minar Row: Delhi Court to Pass Order on December 12 on Review Plea Against Dismissal of Intervention Application.

Incidentally, the whole ROB is worth Rs 122 crore and stretches up to 1,180 metres.

While speaking to ANI, Rajnath Singh said "Today a new bridge has been built in Bangla Bazar that is being inaugurated, so I have come to Lucknow."

Also Read | CPI(M) Leader Wants Paresh Rawal Prosecuted for ‘Hate Speech’ Against Bengali Community.

"Everyone knows that with the development of infrastructure, economic activities also increase naturally. The facility of movement of people becomes smooth, and at the same time people's money is also saved because of reduction in consumption of petrol and diesel," he said.

The Union Minister said that the government's target is to provide relief to the people from traffic jams.

"Our target is that if 19 flyovers are built in the entire Lucknow City then people will get relief from traffic jams. Bridges are being constructed, roads are being constructed, you have also seen that the railway station is also being modernized very fast," he added.

The Union Minister further said that the work is also going on fast mode at the airport, two terminals are being built there.

"A factory of Brahmos missile is also being set up here and DRDO's laboratory is also being established here. infrastructure development is going on. Today a new bridge has been inaugurated. I heartily congratulate all the citizens of Lucknow. The Uttar Pradesh government has also contributed a lot," he further said.

Incidentally, the Defence Minister is also a local MP of Lucknow and was welcomed by huge crowds during the inauguration. He also walked one kilometre on foot and received the greetings of people.

The ROB bring big relief to about 35 lakh residents as they won't have to wait at the manned level crossing now on the Utraitia Junction-Alamnagar bypass track, the release stated.

The Bijnor-Bangla Bazaar road provides a direct 17 km connectivity between the VIP Road (starting at Manyavar Kanshi Ram Ji Crossing) to Banthra on Kanpur-Lucknow national highway, the release further stated.

Its construction began in February 2021 and was funded by the railways and the bridge corporation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)