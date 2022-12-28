Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday chaired the 166th meeting of the Board of Directors of the State Agricultural Produce Market Council.

During the meeting, Chief Minister said Mandis made a good contribution to revenue collection even after minimising the Mandi Fee. In the current financial year, from April to November, Mandi Parishad earned more than Rs 972 crore, which shows good progress in relation to the previous financial years.

"We should work to achieve a target of Rs 1500 crore revenue collection this financial year," CM Yogi said.

He said several policy initiatives are being taken by the state government to promote agriculture and food processing. Planned work is also being done to encourage natural farming.

"It is necessary to establish an 'Agri Mall' in the capital Lucknow so that the farmers get a fair price for their produce, branding of the product and proper market. Here farmers will be able to sell their fruits and vegetables directly. Good quality fruits, vegetables and food grains will be available to the consumers. There should be necessary facilities for the rest of the farmers in the mall," the Chief Minister said.

About 8,000 square metres of land available in the Vikalp section of Gomtinagar would be appropriate for setting up a seven-storey modern Agri Mall. There should be proper arrangements for parking the vehicles of farmers/buyers in the mall.

CM Yogi further said, "Good results are being seen for the use of tissue culture techniques in agriculture. To encourage this technique in the state, a tissue culture laboratory should be established to promote banana cultivation in Ayodhya. A detailed proposal should be prepared and presented in this regard."

The Chief Minister suggested that necessary amendments should be made in the Mandi Rules for obtaining licence for the e-auction of agricultural produce or for digital platform service providers. The participation of the private sector will give a new option to the farmers, as well as increase the income of the Mandi Parishad.

Officers and employees of Mandi Parishad and Mandi Committees should be given the facility for treatment in private and government hospitals and reimbursement/payment at government rates as per the prevailing system for medical reimbursement rules. This system will be very useful for the officers and employees, he said.

The state government, CM Yogi said is making planned efforts to encourage natural farming. Testing labs should be set up at all divisional headquarters for verification of organic and natural products as per international standards. Testing labs should be set up at Krishi Vigyan Kendras in a phased manner. This work should be completed with top priority, he said.

Hostels have been constructed in Banda, Kanpur and Kumarganj (Ayodhya) Agricultural Universities of the state with the help of Mandi Parishad, added the CM. (ANI)

