Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 22 (ANI): In a unique move to combat heat waves, the Lucknow traffic police is providing its personnel on duty with 'AC helmets'.

Police officials said that the helmets are being used on a trial basis. More such helmets will be provided by the department as per the need.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC Orders Fresh Polls in Eight Polling Stations in Arunachal Pradesh on April 24.

According to Ajay Kumar, Additional Police Commissioner (Traffic) Lucknow, these helmets are being given to the Kanpur Traffic Police on a trial basis. If proven to be successful, they will later be given to officials across the state.

The helmet has been designed by the students of IIM Vadodara and is powered by a battery that gives a backup of about eight hours on a single charge. The helmet has AC vents to channel the coolness to the head. The helmet also has a cap that can protect the eyes from sunlight. This helmet is provided with a visor and is connected to a large battery pack tied to the waist of the person.

Also Read | UPSC Combined Defence Services Exam (II) 2023 Results Declared at www.upsc.gov.in, Check Merit List of Selected Candidates Here.

"Currently, helmets have been given to the traffic policemen deployed at Hazratganj intersections in Lucknow on a trial basis. After getting good results, helmets will be given to the policemen deployed at all major intersections," said Addl. CP.

"The helmet operates by a battery that is carried at the waist and requires recharging approximately every eight hours," added the Addl. CP.

Earlier, Kanpur traffic police personnel were also provided with similar helmets.

Traffic police personnel who were given the helmets on a trial basis said they could do their work better than before, and the helmet was quite comfortable. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)