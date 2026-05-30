India News | Lucknow's Nausena Shaurya Vatika Will Become a Place of Inspiration: Rajnath Singh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 30 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday described the inauguration of the Nausena Shaurya Vatika in Lucknow as a "moment of honour and pride" for the state, expressing hope that the naval tribute park and memorial museum will inspire future generations and emerge as a key tourist destination.

Addressing a public gathering after the inauguration, the Defence Minister said, "The inauguration of the Naval Shaurya Vatika in Lucknow is a moment of honour and pride not only for Lucknow and the people of the state, but also for us. I firmly believe that in the future, this Naval Shaurya Vatika will not only become a place of inspiration for Lucknow, but will also develop as a tourist destination and become Lucknow's identity."

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Praising Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership, Singh said, "All these things are a picture of a growing Uttar Pradesh, a Uttar Pradesh that is moving forward under the leadership of our Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath."

He also highlighted the state's transformation, noting that law and order have drastically improved, boosting investor confidence.

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"We all know how rapidly Uttar Pradesh is progressing on the path of development. We all know that Uttar Pradesh was once known for hooliganism and deteriorating law and order. People used to live in fear, and investors were hesitant to invest for the same reason. But today's Uttar Pradesh has now changed," Singh said.

Singh inaugurated the 'Nausena Shaurya Vatika' in Lucknow, alongside Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised that development can only thrive in a strong security environment. "Before 2017, Uttar Pradesh faced daily curfews, with mafia and criminals making life difficult. Just as our army protects the borders, citizens must respect them," he said.

He added, "Only when we are strong on the security front will the world respect us. Non-violence is the ultimate duty, but against threats to the country, force is necessary. These are principles followed by our army."

Speaking on INS Gomati, Yogi said, "INS Gomati, after serving the Indian Navy for a long time and protecting India's maritime borders, retired from the Navy in 2022. Today, after its retirement, it has been placed on the banks of the Gomati River. This is an opportunity to inspire the youth of the country and the state to learn about the Indian Navy. Our Navy operates with the motto 'Nabha Sparsham Deeptam'. Achieving this lofty goal requires a big vision."

The Nausena Shaurya Vatika is a premier open-air naval museum and memorial park in Lucknow dedicated to the legacy and bravery of the Indian Navy. (ANI)

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