Lucknow/Varanasi, Aug 15 (PTI) Marking the 76th Independence Day celebrations, people at more than 100 crossroads in Lucknow stood in rapt attention and rendered the national anthem, an official said.

He said people from all walks of life gathered at Atal Chauraha (main crossing of Hazratganj) and sang 'Jana Gana Mana' for 52 seconds.

Also Read | Ayodhya's Ram Temple Trust Expects Project To Be Ready To Receive Pilgrims by December 2023.

District Magistrate of Lucknow, Surypal Gangwar told PTI that citizens sang the national anthem at 9 am at 20 crossroads, which are linked to the Intelligent Traffic Monitoring System (ITMS), and at 100 crossroads linked to police control room.

Similarly, in Varanasi, people stood in attention mode as the national anthem was played as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahostav'.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: 65-Year-Old Woman Raped, Murdered in Palnadu, Probe On.

"People at prominent crossroads, schools, colleges, universities, government and semi-government offices and commercial establishments, hoisted the national flag and sang the national anthem on the occasion," Additional DCP Traffic, Varanasi, Dinesh Puri said.

PTI NAV/CORR

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)