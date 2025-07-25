Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): In response to the growing outbreak of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) among cattle in Pune district, the administration has intensified its vaccination campaign and biosecurity measures. District Collector Jitendra Dudi has directed officials to implement preventive and containment strategies effectively across all affected talukas, following a recent review meeting with the Animal Husbandry Department.

As of now, the district has reported 906 cases till 22 July of LSD in cattle, with 591 animals recovering after treatment and 15 deaths. Currently, 300 animals are under medical care, with the number steadily increasing. The worst-hit talukas include Shirur, Ambegaon, and Junnar, where the virus is spreading rapidly.

To control the outbreak, Collector Dudi has ordered ring vaccination within a 5-kilometre radius of infection zones, deployment of additional veterinary staff where manpower is lacking, and strict implementation of barn sanitation, biosecurity protocols, and disinfection. He also appealed to cattle owners to immediately report suspected cases and seek treatment via the toll-free number 1962.

"LSD can be effectively contained with prompt treatment of infected animals, rigorous biosecurity, and 100% vaccination in affected areas," Dudi said. "We have learned from past experiences that strict adherence to these measures prevents the disease from spreading further."

To bolster the containment efforts, the District Collector has declared infected villages and nearby areas as 'Controlled Zones', in accordance with central government guidelines. Movement of infected or exposed animals, fodder, hides, or related materials from these zones has been strictly prohibited.

Further, any sale, purchase, or participation of cattle in markets, races, fairs, or exhibitions will only be permitted if the animals are vaccinated with the Goat Pox vaccine (Uttarkashi strain) at least 28 days in advance, and are accompanied by a valid vaccination certificate and health report from a certified veterinarian.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Animal Husbandry Dr. Ankush Parihar, Pune district has a cattle population of 8.46 lakh. In the ongoing 2025-26 vaccination drive, 5.80 lakh doses of the Goat Pox vaccine have been distributed and 5.70 lakh animals have been vaccinated. Additional doses are being procured to cover the remaining and newly affected areas.

The Chief Minister's Animal Health Scheme and a centrally funded unit are providing doorstep treatment services through six mobile veterinary teams. Sufficient stock of essential medicines is also available at all government veterinary institutions.

District Animal Husbandry Officer Dr. Vishnu Garje, assistant commissioners, and taluka-level officers are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating field operations.

The administration has urged all livestock owners to cooperate fully with the authorities to contain the spread of LSD and ensure the health and safety of their animals. (ANI)

