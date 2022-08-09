Chandigarh, Aug 9 (PTI) Over 50,000 animals have been administered doses of the goat pox vaccine to check the spread of lumpy skin disease among cattle in Punjab.

State Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said over 2.33 lakh doses of goat pox have already been arranged and 1.67 lakh doses distributed in the districts and affected areas.

Also Read | CA Result 2022 Date and Time: ICAI To Declare CA Foundation Exam Result Tomorrow at icai.nic.in; Check Details Here.

Punjab has witnessed cases of lump skin disease especially among cows.

Bhullar on Tuesday visited Jindanwala, Nabipur and Naushehra Pannuan villages in Tarn Taran district and listened to the problems of livestock farmers, according to an official statement.

Also Read | Shrikant Tyagi Got VIP Pass for Vehicle From Swami Prasad Maurya, Says Noida Police.

"District deputy directors of the department have been instructed to immediately contact the head office for any requirement of vaccine so that the vaccination drive does not face any hindrance," said the minister.

As many as 673 teams of veterinary officers and inspectors have been constituted by the department and they are constantly engaged in vaccination and awareness campaigns, he said.

The minister stressed on following the guidelines of the government for the treatment and control of lumpy skin disease in the state, which include the isolation of affected animals, control of movement of animals and farm workers, disinfection of farm premises and control of vectors.

Lumpy skin disease is caused by a virus of the capripox genus. It spreads rapidly among cows and buffaloes through flies, mosquitoes and ticks.

It causes soft blister-like nodules all over the body, fever, runny nose, watery eyes, salivation, reduced milk yield and difficulty in eating.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)