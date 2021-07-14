New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) The Luxembourg Embassy here has named Suresh Vasvani as the new Honorary Consul in Bengaluru with consular jurisdiction over Karnataka.

Vasvani is the first Honorary Consul of the newly created Consulate of Luxembourg in Bengaluru.

On January 22, 2021, the Grand Duke of Luxembourg signed the Commission of appointment following the recommendation of the government, and President Ram Nath Kovind signed the exequatur confirming the new Honorary Consul's appointment on March 3, 2021, an Embassy statement said.

The new Honorary Consul of Luxembourg is an Industry leader and his experience and capability will further deepen the relations with the government of Karnataka and the industry, the statement said.

The Ambassador of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg in India, Jean Claude Kugener, welcomed the nomination of the new Honorary Consul and wished him the very best to further deepen the bilateral relations between Luxembourg and Karnataka.

Luxembourg is the 16th Foreign Direct Investor and has very strong and historic bilateral relations with India and in particular with Karnataka.

