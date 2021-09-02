New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): M Suresh took over the charge as member (Air Navigation Services) at the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Thursday.

Prior to his present appointment, Suresh was holding charge of the post of Executive Director (Aviation Safety) at Corporate Headquarters of AAI and discharging the strategic function of ensuring safety in aerodrome operation and air navigations services and developing and maintaining a safety management policy of AAI.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Man, His Wife’s Younger Sister End Life By Consuming Poison Over ‘Relationship’ In Bareilly District.

According to AAI, Suresh is an Air Navigation Service technical expert and has vast experience in planning, provision, operation and maintenance of CNS facilities, airport system facilities and information technology facilities at airports in India.

He has been instrumental in the implementation of NOCAS Version-2, the Building Height Clearance Software for the public, SKY REV 360, NIC CPPP Training Program, e-Office deployment and the implementation of the Biometric Access Control project in AAI and many such initiatives, said an AAI release.

Also Read | India Will Start Exporting COVID-19 Vaccines After Its Public Health Needs Are Met, Says Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

He has a vast experience of 25 years in AAI holding the posts of Airport Director for Madurai, Jammu and Goa Airport. He also held the posts of General Manager (Airport Licensing) and General Manager (IT) at CHQ. During this assignment, he was responsible for licensing of new airports and renewal of license of existing operational airports as well ushering the development and usage of IT platforms in AAI.

Suresh is an Engineering Graduate in Electronics and Communication with a Master of Business Administration (HR). He also holds an International Airport Professional - IAP degree accorded by Airports Council International and International Civil Aviation Organization. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)