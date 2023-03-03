Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 3 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated two pay wards at a total cost of Rs 1.02 crore in the super speciality block and trauma care centre at the Rajaji Government Hospital in Madurai on Thursday.

Patients can now pay and get accommodation in this ward, where services would be on par with private hospitals.

Ma Subramanian said, "Each ward has eight rooms. Each room has an air conditioner, ensuite toilet, television set, geyser and attendant facilities. The rent is Rs 1,200 per day for a normal room and Rs 2,000 for a deluxe room, Rs 3,000 for rooms with extra amenities."

"The Transgender Multi-Speciality Clinic opened last July has come as a boon to the beneficiaries. Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital is the number one in South India for reassignment surgeries There was a need to go to places like Mumbai, Thailand for reassignment surgeries now such treatments are being done at Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital," he added.

So far 232 people (106 trans women and 126 trans men) have undergone gender reassignment surgeries so far.

"A total of 110 trans people were covered under Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme," the minister said.

Talking about Madurai AIIMS Hospital, he said, "The tender for the appointment of a consultant will be finalized by April and the tender for construction will be issued in December."

"Construction will start in December 2024 and be completed by December 2028," he added. (ANI)

