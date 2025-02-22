Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 22 (ANI): Madan Rathore, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader was re-elected as the president of the Rajasthan unit of the party on Saturday. Just before the official announcement, he highlighted the unity of the party to reporters.

Attributing his values to the party and the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), he told reporters just outside the party office, "Our organisation is united and will stay united...I got my values from RSS and BJP."

Rathore was elected unopposed, in the presence of state Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma at the party office. Rathore was also congratulated by election officer and former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani there.

Party MP Damodar Agarwal underlined how the party will strengthen its network under Rathore, focusing on booth level networking.

"Under the leadership of the new State President, the Rajasthan BJP will move forward at a faster pace and strengthen our network at the booth level... Only one nomination (incumbent Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore) was submitted yesterday," Agarwal said.

Rajasthan's Deputy CM, Prem Chand Bairwa also congratulated Rathore on being re-elected.

"I would like to congratulate bhai saab (Madan Rathore) and the workers of the party. Under his leadership, the family of BJP will progress a lot," Bairwa told reporters.

Madan Rathore is a Rajasthan MLC since 2024. He has been elected in the state's legislative assembly once in 2003-2008 and another time in 2013-2018, representing Sumerpur constituency.

Earlier on February 21, former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani highlighted the process of internal elections of the party.

"In the BJP, the focus is on the entire organisation... Being the largest party in the world, the BJP organises elections from the booth to the national president and all the party workers are given a chance," he said.

He had arrived in Rajasthan yesterday to oversee the process of the party's state president. (ANI)

