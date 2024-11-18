Chitrakoot (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): At least three shops were gutted in a fire that broke out in the Chitrakoot area in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, police said.

Rohit Rathore, Sub-Divisional Officer, Chitrakoot Police said that no casualties were reported in the incident and the fire has been brought under control.

The fire quickly spread, causing significant damage to the properties, he said.

Visuals from the incident showed thick black smoke rising from the blaze. According to the police, the shops were completely gutted down and the extent of damage is yet to be ascertained.

"Upon receiving a tip about a fire at the site, police promptly sprang into action. They quickly contacted the fire department, and the fire brigade was dispatched to the scene. The fire, which had engulfed three shops, has since been brought under control. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported, and the situation is currently being assessed and addressed," he said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and an investigation is underway, he added.

Speaking to ANI, a resident in the area acknowledged the Nagar Panchayat fire brigade's prompt response to the fire and said that it helped to stop the fire from spreading to adjoining areas.

"I was at home when I heard loud blasts. As soon as I stepped outside, I saw the sky was completely red and there were two or three explosions.. when I reached the road, I saw that two or three shops were engulfed in flames, and the fire was spreading rapidly. However, the Nagar Panchayat fire brigade arrived promptly and managed to control the fire, which has now been largely extinguished," he said. (ANI)

