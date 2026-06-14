India News | Madhya Pradesh: 4 Killed After Rumour Sparks Train Tragedy in Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): Four people were killed in a tragic railway accident near the Hetampur-Gher section in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district after panic triggered by a false rumour led passengers to jump off a moving train and come onto the tracks, where they were hit by another passing train.

A passenger who survived the incident recounted the sequence of events, saying the confusion quickly escalated inside the train.

Also Read | TMC Split Widens: Rebel MPs Merge With NCPI, Back NDA.

"We were travelling by Intercity when someone spread a false rumour that the train was on fire. The train stopped, and people began jumping out. We also got down. My wife stood outside with one child, while another child remained inside the train. I went to check on him. At that moment, a train coming from the other side ran over people, my wife and child died," a passenger told ANI.

More details awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | What Led Hyderabad Techie To Jump From 6th Floor With Infant in Arms?.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)