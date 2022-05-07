Indore, May 7 (PTI) Five people were killed and 11 sustained burn injuries in a fire that broke out at a residential building in the Vijay Nagar locality of Indore early on Saturday, police said.

A short circuit in the electric metre ignited the fire which engulfed the vehicles in the parking of the residential complex before taking an awful turn, Vijay Nagar police station inspector Tehzeeb Qazi told PTI.

Five bodies were pulled out of the building while the 11 wounded have been rushed to hospital, he said, adding most of the deaths were due to asphyxiation

The fire has been brought under control and a detailed investigation was on, Qazi said.

