Bhopal, Jul 15 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Thursday reported 20 fresh coronavirus cases that took the tally of infections to 7,91,614, an official from the state health department said.

The toll reached 10,510 with two deaths. However, officials did not specify if these casualties took place in the last 24 hours or earlier.

At least 7,80,851 patients have recovered from the infection so far, leaving the central state with 253 active cases, the official said.

As many as 4,09,876 persons took the COVID-19 vaccine during the day, raising the total number of jabs administered so far to 2,49,75,046.

With the addition of 76,201 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of samples tested till date has crossed 1.32 crore.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,91,614, new cases 20, death toll 10,510, recovered 7,80,851, active cases 253, number of tests so far 1,3252,767.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)