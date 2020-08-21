Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 21: Madhya Pradesh becomes the first state in the country to offer government jobs on the basis of marks obtained in the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) test, according to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

This comes a day after the Union Cabinet approved the setting up of the NRA to conduct a Common Eligibility Test (CET).

Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Sharp Drop in Sale of Ganpati Idols in Delhi Ahead of Festival Due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

"The youth of the country will now be able to appear in just one test that is CET (Common Eligibility Test-General Aptitude Test) in place of individual examinations such as SSC, RRB, and IBPS. This will not only save candidates' time but also enable transparency in the recruitment process. The examinations will be conducted online and every district will have at least one examination centre," the CM was quoted saying as per the statement.

He was further quoted saying that efforts were being made to make Madhya Pradesh self-reliant and the main priority was for the state's resources to be given to the children of the state.

Also Read | COVID-19 Tally in India Crosses 29 Lakh Mark With 68,898 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Rises to 54,849.

"A remarkable decision has been taken to implement the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to provide jobs only on the basis of marks obtained in the examinations conducted by NRA. We will give shape to the dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat of PM Modi by realising the dream of Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh," the statement added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)