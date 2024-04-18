Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 18 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Alok Sharma on Thursday filed his nomination papers from Bhopal parliamentary seat for the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Former Chief Minister and veteran BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state cabinet minister Vishwas Sarang and state minister (independent charge) Krishna Gaur were also present on the occasion.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Holding Muslim League Flag in Wayanad Inciting Anti-Hindu Sentiments, Says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Ahead of filing nomination Sharma accompanied by CM Mohan Yadav and former CM Chouhan offered prayers at Curfew Mata Temple in the city. During this, they also addressed a public gathering.

BJP candidate Sharma said, "BJP has made an ordinary worker its candidate from Bhopal parliamentary seat. We are going among the public with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee. We will lead the development of Bhopal forward step by step."

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1: Direct, Triangular Contests To Decide Fate of 35 Candidates in Five Constituencies in Assam.

On the other hand, CM Yadav slammed the Congress saying the grand old party was experiencing electric shock (referring to Congressmen joining BJP) day and night.

"Congress is getting electric shocks day and night. 20 years of development is visible in Bhopal. BJP is the only party in the world which is known for its workers. In the previous 2019 LS election, we won 28 seats, this time we will win all 29 seats including Chhindwara," the CM said.

During this, former Congress mayor from Bhopal Sunil Sood also joined the BJP along with his supporters.

Meanwhile, speaking to ANI, CM Yadav expressed confidence in winning all the six parliamentary seat going to poll in the first phase of LS polls.

"The trend of the election as of now is one sided and we will win all the six seats, including Chhindwara in the first phase of LS polls," CM said.

Six parliamentary seats in the state - Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat and Chhindwara - will go to the polls in the first phase of polling on April 19.

Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh will be conducted in four phases. Polling will also be held in the state on April 26, May 7 and May 13. The votes will be counted on June 4.

Bhopal will go to poll in the third phase on May 7 with eight other parliamentary seats in the state.

Madhya Pradesh has a total of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, making it the sixth-largest state in terms of parliamentary representation. Out of these, 10 seats are reserved for SC and ST candidates, while the remaining 19 are unreserved. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)