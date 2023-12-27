Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 27 (ANI): In view of traffic problems, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to remove the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) track in the state capital.

The unanimous decision was taken in a meeting held by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday with public representatives, including ministers, MLAs and senior officials at Mantralaya here.

The decision was taken following a detailed discussion on various problems arising in traffic due to the BRTS.

During the meeting, the plan for the phased removal of the BRTS track in the state capital and the work of levelling the road and developing the route for easy traffic was also discussed. Besides, the Public Works Department's proposal of Lake Corridor was presented and discussed in the meeting.

Cabinet Minister Vishwas Sarang, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Krishna Gaur, BJP MLAs Rameshwar Sharma, Bhagwan Das Sabnani, Bhopal Mayor Malti Rai, Chief Secretary Veera Rana, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Raghavendra Singh, Bhopal Collector Ashish Singh and others officials were present in the meeting.

Public representatives said that the removal of BRTS tracks would reduce the traffic on busy routes and agreed that the local transport system could be made more convenient. They also agreed to build a central road divider in place of BRTS. (ANI)

