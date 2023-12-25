Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 25 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced that members of the state cabinet will take the oath around 3:30 pm on Monday.

CM Yadav, after meeting with Governor Mangubhai C Patel at Raj Bhawan in the state capital on Monday morning, told reporters that the new cabinet members would be sworn in and dedicated to improving the state.

"At 3:30 pm today, the Governor will administer the oath to the members of our new cabinet. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National Chief JP Nadda, state BJP chief VD Sharma, and all senior party leaders, the new cabinet will work for the betterment of the state," CM Yadav said.

Earlier in the morning, CM Yadav paid tribute to the late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary at his residence, Vindhya Kothi, in Bhopal.

"Today, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, I paid tribute to him by garlanding his portrait at my residence Vindhya Kothi. Also, I remembered the incomparable contribution of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the pioneer of good governance, in nation-building," the CM posted on X.

Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and served as the nation's prime minister three times. He passed away at AIIMS, New Delhi, on August 16, 2018. (ANI)

