Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 9 (ANI): A case of fraud was registered against the guard posted in Ashok Nagar jail in MG Road police station, Indore, on Monday.

The case was filed against Ashok Nagar jail guard Vishal Bunker for hiding previous records during recruitment. The accused jail guard was earlier posted in the 14th battalion in Gwalior, from where he was suspended.

MG Road police station in-charge Vijay Singh Sisodia said, "A complaint was received against Vishal Bunkar, the jail guard posted at Ashok Nagar. He hid the fact that he was dismissed from the 14th battalion in Gwalior, where he was posted earlier."

MG Road police station in-charge Vijay Singh Sisodia specified that Vishal Bunkar did not submit any information on his suspension earlier in the affidavit given by him at the time of posting in the Ashok Nagar jail department.

"He did not state his dismissal in the affidavit at the time of posting in the Ashok Nagar jail department in the year 2019."

A case was registered under Section 420 of the IPC against the accused, Vishal Bunkar. (ANI)

