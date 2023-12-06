Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 6 (ANI): A newly elected Congress MLA has been booked in connection with obstructing government work on the day of counting of votes of Madhya Pradesh assembly polls in Ujjain district, a police official said.

The case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC and Representation of the People Act (RP act) at Nanakheda police station in the district.

According to information, newly elected Congress MLA from Mahidpur assembly seat in Ujjain, Dinesh Jain Boss is accused of trying to tear the recounting application of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Bahadur Singh Chauhan at the counting centre on December 3.

Jain won the election by only 290 following which there was a lot of altercation and dispute between the BJP candidates and the Congress candidate at the counting site regarding recounting of votes. After that the police intervened and pacified the situation.

"During the counting of votes on Sunday, a Congress candidate from Mahidpur assembly seat had made an attempt to snatch some documents and the assistant returning officer had complained about the matter at Nanakheda police station in the district. Acting on the complaint, a case has been registered against the Congress candidate under sections of IPC and RP act," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Guru Prasad Parashar told ANI.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

Madhya Pradesh went to poll for 230 assembly seats in a single phase on November 17 and the counting of votes was done on Sunday. The BJP registered a comprehensive victory in the state by winning 163 seats while the Congress party stood at second place after winning 66 seats in the state. (ANI)

