Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 26 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday inaugurated 'Mukhyamantri Kisan Kalyan Yojna' on the lines of Centre's Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) Scheme.

The Chief Minister announced that Rs 4,000 will be transferred to accounts of 1,75,000 farmers in the state every year in two instalments under the scheme.

Speaking on occasion, Chouhan raised questions over opposition's protest against farm bills saying that farmers will be benefited.

He said the Centre has Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme under which Rs 6,000 will be transferred to farmers annually. "My government thought to increase Rs 4,000 further so that farmers can get Rs 10, 000 annually," he said.

He said a farmer has the right to sell his crops according to his choice.

"No question of stopping the Minimum Support Price (MSP). If a buyer tells a farmer that he will buy soybean and both sides enter into an agreement, where is the problem?" he asked. (ANI)

