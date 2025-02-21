Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 21 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav attended 51st Khajuraho Dance Festival 2025 on Thursday.

CM Mohan Yadav said that it is a festival of an international level, and the Madhya Pradesh government is proud that this kind of event took place here.

In a press note, he praised Bundelkhand's sacred land, stating, "Here, even stones shine like diamonds, and people shine like Bundelas. Similarly, when dance flourishes in Bundelkhand, it becomes the internationally renowned Khajuraho Dance Festival."

Department of Culture, Madhya Pradesh achieved the Guinness World Record for the Longest Classical Dance Marathon at 51st Khajuraho Dance Festival.

https://x.com/MPTourism/status/1892592369998205136

In a post on X, Madhya Pradesh Tourism said, "The Guinness World Record for the Longest Classical Dance Marathon was officially achieved by the Department of Culture, Madhya Pradesh, at the 51st edition of the Khajuraho Dance Festival today! The certificate of the record was presented to the Honourable CM of Madhya Pradesh Dr. Mohan Yadav Ji. 139 artists danced into history for 24 hours 9 mins and 26 secs to achieve this amazing milestone!"

He also congratulated Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who was sworn in at a ceremony held in Delhi.

"Today in Delhi, after 27 years, BJP CM Rekha Gupta has taken oath and I congratulate her along with her cabinet colleagues. The way popularity of the BJP is increasing under the leadership of the Prime Minister because of good governance," CM Mohan Yadav told reporters in Gwalior.

The swearing-in ceremony of Delhi Chief Minister was attended by the BJP's top leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from other states were also present.

Speaking to the media, Rekha Gupta described her appointment as a "miracle" and a "new chapter" for women in politics. She vowed to hold corrupt individuals accountable and ensure transparency.

"It is a miracle, it is a new motivation and a new chapter. If I can be the CM, this means ways are open for all the women... Anyone who has been corrupt will have to give an account of each and every rupee," she said. (ANI)

