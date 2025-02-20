New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attended the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on Thursday and extended his greetings to her.

After the oath ceremony, CM Yadav reached a hotel in Delhi where he participated in a meeting of Chief Ministers from National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-governed states.

Also Read | Goa Bans Rottweilers, Pitbulls: Dog Breeds To Be Banned in State After Rising Attacks, Know How It Will Affect Pet Owners.

"With the formation of the new government in Delhi, the newly elected Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has taken oath today in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda and others. I extend my best wishes to her. The BJP forming a government in 21 states in the country is a big achievement in itself. The happiness increased when the BJP formed the government in Delhi after 27 years, and our sister took oath as CM. I extend my greetings to her," CM Yadav said.

Under PM Modi's leadership, the double-engine government would work to set new records in development, he added.

Also Read | Thought of the Day for School Assembly Today in English: Motivational Quote With Meaning for Students To Share During Morning Assembly on February 21, 2025.

Regarding the NDA CMs meeting, CM Yadav said, "It was a general discussion. Today, we had lunch together. The formation of our coalition government under the leadership of PM Modi in the 21 states in the country is a big achievement."

After the NDA CMs meeting in Delhi, Odisha Deputy CM Pravati Parida said, "It is our good fortune that we got a chance to have lunch with the BJP leadership and NDA CMs and Deputy CMs today. Together, we will work as a team modi to achieve vision modi....It is a matter of happiness for everyone that a woman is leading the heart of the country who will lead women-led development..."`

Meanwhile, BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawade said that during the meeting all the NDA leaders decided to fight together strongly for all the upcoming elections, be it in Bihar or West Bengal. They assured the PM that all parties together will fight elections under the banner of NDA.

"All CMs, Deputy CMs and leaders of NDA had come to Delhi for the oath ceremony. After the oath ceremony, there was a meeting of the NDA leaders in which all the NDA leaders congratulated the Prime Minister on the BJP's victory in Maharashtra and Delhi. All NDA leaders also decided to fight together strongly for all the upcoming elections, be it in Bihar or West Bengal. They assured the PM that all parties together will fight elections under the banner of NDA," Tawde said.

In a post on X, CM Yadav said that the Delhi government, under the leadership of Rekha Gupta, would establish new records in development, public service, and good governance, making Delhi the developed capital of a developed India.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Rekha Gupta on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the resolution of women empowerment has once again become meaningful today. Certainly, the Delhi government under the leadership of Rekha ji will establish new records of development, public service and good governance and make Delhi the developed capital of developed India. Best wishes to you and lakhs of hardworking BJP workers," CM wrote in the post.

Rekha Gupta became the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi. The National Capital has had women Chief Ministers from the BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party. She succeeded Atishi. An elected MLA from Shalimar Bagh seat, Rekha has served as general secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha in Delhi and as a member of its national executive committee. In these roles, she initiated numerous campaigns for the welfare of marginalized communities and women.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed a government in the national capital after 27 years.

BJP won 48 seats out of 70 seats, while Aam Aadmi Party could win only 22 seats in the assembly polls held earlier this month. Congress could not open its account in the third successive election. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)