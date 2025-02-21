Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 21 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav visited the exhibition on Friday ahead of inaugurating the workshop on 'Organic Farming in Madhya Pradesh: Methods and Value Chain Topic' in Barkhedi Kalan, Bhopal.

Speaking to the media, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said, "To promote organic farming and agriculture-based industries across the state, I asked the (agriculture) department to organise this workshop (in Barkhedi Kalan, Bhopal)... "

Also Read | India-Pakistan To Hold Brigadier-Level Flag Meeting on LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch District To Address Rising Incidents of Ceasefire Violation.

The workshop solely focused on the growth and promotion of organic farming.

"Madhya Pradesh government is committed to increasing farmers' income by promoting natural and organic farming. Our state has immense potential in agriculture, and by minimising chemical use, we can play a significant role in organic exports. The demand for organic cotton is rising, and to encourage this, I have directed the department to organise year-long workshops and establish new agricultural industries across the state. Last year, the target was set at 30,000 hectares, and we have now increased it to one lakh, aiming to multiply it five times over the next five years," Yadav said.

Also Read | Bhole Baba Aka Suraj Pal Singh Gets Clean Chit in 2024 Hathras Stampede Case That Claimed 121 Lives.

Madhya Pradesh Chief minister also directed the department to organise year-long workshops and establish new agricultural industries across the state.

Further, he added, "Agriculture is the backbone of our economy, and the progress of farmers, women, and youth is linked to it. Our government is dedicated to ensuring their development. While we focus on industries, we also prioritize agro-based industries that generate employment and contribute to the economy."

When asked about the Global Investors Summit 2025, he said, "The day after tomorrow, the Prime Minister will also come to Bhopal in the evening via Chhatarpur. We are hoping that this Summit will prove to be a milestone in terms of development."

Global Investors Summit (GIS) scheduled to be held in Bhopal on February 24-25, is an initiative for the state's economic prosperity, green energy production, and employment generation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)