Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 26 (ANI): After Madhya Pradesh cabinet expansion, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday called on former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the state capital Bhopal.

The cabinet expansion took place on Monday with a total of 28 leaders sworn in as ministers which include, 18 cabinet ministers, six ministers of state (Independent Charge) and four state ministers.

Governor Mangubhai C. Patel administered the oath to them at Raj Bhawan in the state capital Bhopal. CM Yadav, and deputy CMs Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda were also present on the occasion.

After the expansion of the cabinet, CM Yadav hoped that the double-engine government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi would do all the development work in the states.

"I hope that the double-engine government under the leadership of PM Modi will do all the development work. We will not leave any stone unturned in the matter of development. Will not compromise," Mohan Yadav said.

He also congratulated all the new ministers in Madhya Pradesh, saying that "the new cabinet will set new records."

The cabinet ministers include, Pradhuman Singh Tomar, Tulsi Ram Silawat, Aidal Singh Kansana, Narayan Singh Kushwah, Vijay Shah, Rakesh Singh, Prahlad Singh Patel, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Karan Singh Verma, Sampatiya Uikey, Uday Pratap Singh, Nirmala Bhuria, Vishwas Sarang, Govind Singh Rajput, Inder Singh Parmar, Nagar Singh Chouhan, Chaitanya Kasyap and Rakesh Shukla.

Similarly, six leaders were inducted as Ministers of State (Independent Charge) which include Krishna Gaur, Dharmendra Lodhi, Dilip Jaiswal, Gautam Tetwal, Lakhan Patel and Narayan Singh Panwar.

Moreover, Radha Singh, Pratima Bagri, Dilip Ahirwar and Narendra Shivaji Patel took oath as state ministers.

Notably, On December 13, the era of former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan came to an end after BJP MLA Mohan Yadav took oath as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. BJP leaders Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda took the oath as deputy CMs of the state.

Madhya Pradesh went to poll for 230 assembly seats in a single phase on November 17 and the counting of votes was done on December 3. The BJP secured a victory by winning 163 of the 230 seats. (ANI)

