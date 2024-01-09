Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 9 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav presided over a meeting with officials to discuss the law and order situation in the state.

The meeting, held in Bhopal's Khushabhu Thakre hall, involved administrative officials and public representatives, addressing various issues related to law and order in Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Yadav met Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in his assembly chamber.

Since assuming the Chief Minister's role in Madhya Pradesh, Yadav has conducted numerous meetings addressing various concerns of the state.

"Yesterday, in Ujjain, Yadav chaired a meeting with the officials regarding purificiation of the Shipra river. In the meeting, the administrative officers of Dewas, Indore and Ujjain were instructed to make effective plans to stop dirty water from getting into the Shipra river. "Industrial waste getting into the river in Dewas should be stopped. Water should be stopped by building small stop dams between Indore and Ujjain," Yadav said in a post on X.

Earlier, this month, MP CM Mohan Yadav chaired a review meeting of the Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion in Bhopal and gave necessary instructions.

During the meeting, CM Yadav said that the department should try to attract companies to set up industries according to local convenience for the industrial development in areas like Bundelkhand and Baghelkhand in the state.

"Make industries self-reliant and profitable. Make coordination with various departments for its work. The department should make plans to establish industries in new areas by establishing new railway tracks and through waterways with future point of view," Yadav said. (ANI)

