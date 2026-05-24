India News | Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Plants Sapling at NTPC Singrauli Campus; Highlights Development, Green Initiatives

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday planted a sapling at the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) campus in Singrauli, highlighting the state government's focus on environmental conservation alongside planned regional development initiatives.

Addressing the event, CM Yadav described Singrauli as a district that is both naturally and intellectually rich, noting the strong academic performance of students from the region.

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"Our district is naturally and intellectually rich. Five out of every top ten performers come from this district," the Chief Minister said, underscoring the academic excellence of the local youth".

He further stated that a comprehensive master plan is being prepared for the development of Singrauli, with several government projects in the pipeline aimed at improving infrastructure and boosting economic growth in the region.

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"A master plan is being developed for the development of Singrauli. The Madhya Pradesh government has a lot of projects in store and they will soon yield results," he said.

CM Yadav expressed confidence that Singrauli would emerge as a leading district in the state as development initiatives progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We hope that when Madhya Pradesh advances under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singrauli will be number one," CM Mohan Yadav added.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday highlighted ongoing efforts towards biodiversity conservation in the country, stating that several initiatives under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are yielding positive results.

Addressing media persons at the IBCA pre-summit event held on the occasion of the International Day for Biological Diversity on Friday, Yadav said, "We are all fortunate that under the leadership of PM Modi, many experiments are being carried out regarding biodiversity and are also getting success."

Addressing media persons at the IBCA pre-summit event held on the occasion of the International Day for Biological Diversity on Friday, Yadav said, "We are all fortunate that under the leadership of PM Modi, many experiments are being carried out regarding biodiversity and are also getting success."

He also welcomed the Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on the occasion of International Biodiversity Day.

"On the occasion of International Biodiversity Day, the Madhya Pradesh government welcomed the Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav. Under the leadership of India's Prime Minister, Madhya Pradesh is successfully conducting various biodiversity projects, including the cheetah project initiated by the Prime Minister in 2022, which has become a notable research story," he added. (ANI)

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