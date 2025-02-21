Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 21 (ANI): After distributing scooties to meritorious students of the Madhya Pradesh government schools, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will transfer the laptop assistance amount to the bank accounts of meritorious students on Friday. Thes students have passed the Class 12 board exams of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) in 2023-24 with 75% or above.

A state-level program for the purpose will take place in the Golden Jubilee Auditorium of RCVP Noronha Administrative Academy, Bhopal. School Education and Transport Minister Uday Pratap Singh will preside over the event.

According to an official release, CM Yadav will transfer Rs 224 crore through a single click to the bank accounts of 89,710 meritorious students who passed the Class 12 board exams of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) in 2023-24 with 75% or more marks.

These students are currently pursuing higher education. Each eligible student will receive Rs 25,000 from the School Education Department to purchase a laptop.

Earlier CM Yadav said, "Students who passed class 12th exams with good marks and secured a place in the merit list, the state government is going to provide them Rs 25,000 each to get a laptop for themselves. Dear children, you study and move ahead in your life. We are working to provide you employment opportunities and also wish that you can also establish your own industry."

The state government is trying to ensure that every person in the state gets employment opportunities. Efforts are on to remove poverty from the state. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the state government is constantly working for development, he added.

Earlier this month, CM Yadav distributed free e-scooters to 7,900 meritorious students of the government schools, who topped the Class 12th board examinations for the academic session 2023-24, conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education.

The School Education Department runs the scheme under which free e-scooty is being provided to the student, who ranks first securing the highest marks in the government higher secondary schools operating in the state.

Under the scheme, free e-scooties were distributed to 7,900 students who got the highest marks in the government school in the class 12th board examination of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education in the academic session 2023-24. (ANI)

