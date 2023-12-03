Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): Celebrations erupted in Madhya Pradesh as incumbent Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Budhni, Shivraj Singh Chouhan won by a margin of 1,64,951 votes, garnering a total of 1,04,974 votes.

Meanwhile, the BJP also has gained the upper hand and crossed the majority mark comfortably and is set to retain power in the State with a landslide victory.

Also Read | KCR Resigns: Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao Sends Resignation to Raj Bhavan After BRS Suffers Defeat in Assembly Election.

Chouhan was contesting against Congress leader Vikram Mastal Sharma who manage to secure only 59,977 votes.

Budhni is one of the Assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district. It is a part of Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency.

Also Read | Amit Shah Expresses Gratitude to People of Telangana for Support in Assembly Elections 2023.

The Budhni Assembly constituency is a general seat, i.e. it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs). The voting took place on November 17, 2023 in Budhni.

Aazad Samaj Party's (Kanshi Ram) Dinesh Azad was also contesting from the same seat and secured 3rd position in the tally.

Earlier in the day Chouhan was seen in a jubilant mood at his residence and flashed a victory sign at CM House along with his family, in Bhopal.

Chouhan along with his family greeted party workers and supporters in Bhopal and later exchanged greetings with state BJP president VD Sharma and union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw was also present.

Chouhan relied heavily on schemes for women like the 'Ladli Behna Yojana' under which Rs 1250 is transferred monthly to eligible women from poor families in the state.

While Congress described it as an election sop, implemented months before the assembly polls, the BJP leaders have said that it is in line with the party's work for empowering women. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)