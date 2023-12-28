Guna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): The death toll from the horrific road accident in Guna rose to 12 on Thursday while 14 injured persons were under treatment at the district hospital.

In a major accident on the Guna-Aron route at 8.30 pm on Wednesday, a bus collided with a dumper and caught fire, police said.

Also Read | Surajit Datta Dies: Tripura BJP MLA Passes Away After Prolonged Illness At 70.

Vijay Kumar Khatri, Superintendent of Police (Guna) said, "The bus was on its way from Guna to Aron. The vehicle, with passengers, set off from Guna at 8 pm and met with the accident at 8.30 pm. As many as 30 passengers were on board the vehicle when it met with the accident. It crashed into a dumper at top speed. We recovered 12 bodies from the scene while 14 injured passengers were rushed to the district hospital."

Earlier, Guna District Collector Tarun Rathi said the priority is to recover the bodies and ensure that the injured receive proper and timely treatment.

Also Read | Know Your Army Festival in Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow To Host ‘Know Your Army’ Event at Surya Khel Parisar From January 5 to 7.

"Around 14 people are admitted to the Guna District Hospital and 11 people are reportedly dead. Prima facie, a dumper and bus collided on the Guna-Aron route resulting in the bus catching fire. Our priority is to recover the bodies and treatment of the injured...Further investigation is underway," he said earlier.

Further updates are available. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)