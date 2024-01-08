Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath took oath as an MLA in the state assembly here in Bhopal on Monday.

Madhya Pradesh assembly speaker Narendra Singh Tomar administered the oath to him.

After taking oath, Nath told reporters, "Today I have taken oath. I have got another opportunity to serve the state. This is a matter of great happiness for me."

When asked about whether the party high command is upset with him after the results of recently concluded state assembly polls and that is why he was removed from the post of party president, Nath said, "You can ask it to them (party high command)."

On the INDIA alliance, the Congress leader said that talks were going on and something would definitely come out.

When asked about whether he will now shift base to Delhi, Nath stated, "I will stay in Madhya Pradesh only, why would I go to Delhi?"

Madhya Pradesh went to poll for 230 assembly seats in a single phase on November 17 last year and the counting of votes was done on December 3. Out of 230 assembly seats in the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 163 seats, while the Congress party won 66 seats and Bharatiya Adivasi Party won one seat. (ANI)

