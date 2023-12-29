Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 29 (ANI): Fire broke out at a plastic factory godown in Bara village of Gwalior on Friday.

As soon as the information was received, four fire tenders reached the spot.

No casualties have been reported.

The fire officer of Gwalior Municipal Corporation said, "As soon as the information was received, the Municipal Corporation team reached with fire vehicles. Efforts are being made to extinguish the fire. There is no loss of life. Action will be taken further. Plastic and chemical work was done here."

The cause of the fire is not known yet.

More information awaited. (ANI)

