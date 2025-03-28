Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 28 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a storage unit in Shakkarkhedi village, where pipes scheduled to be used under the government's Jal Jeevan Mission were stored, an official said.

Speaking to ANI, Inspector Prabhat Gaur said efforts to douse the fire are underway.

"We received information that a fire broke out in the pipes that were scheduled to be used under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Efforts to douse the fire are underway. The fire is still not under control," Inspector Gaur said.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

