Fire breaks out at a warehouse in Morena (Photo/ANI)

Morena (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 8 (ANI): A fire broke out at a warehouse in Madhya Pradesh's Morena on Tuesday.

Fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot, and operations to douse the fire are underway.

Fuerther details awaited.

On Sunday, a fire broke out on the Bikaner-Bilaspur Superfast Express in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, an official said.

There was no loss of life reported in the incident.

Khemraj Meena, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Western Railway (Ratlam Division), told ANI, "The train was heading towards Bilaspur from Bikaner, and the incident happened in an area between the Tarana and Tajpur area...The fire was doused by the fire brigade teams..."

"Smoke was noticed in the power car of the train. No movement of the train was affected. No casualty has been reported...," the PRO added. (ANI)

