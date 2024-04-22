Guna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 22 (ANI): The authorities in Madhya Pradesh's Guna District have demolished the house of a man who allegedly raped and assaulted a woman, a senior official said.

The Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Guna, Ravi Malviya, has informed that during the investigation, it was found that the accused's house had been constructed on illegally acquired land. A notice was issued two days prior, and on Sunday, the authorities took action to demolish the house

"A person named Ayaan Pathan held a girl hostage and assaulted her physically. The police have taken appropriate action against him. We demarcated his house and found that his house was built on illegally acquired land. We had issued a notice two days ago and asked for a reply... Today, the action to demolish his house was taken," the SDM told ANI on Sunday. (ANI)

