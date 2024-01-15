Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): A section of employees of Gwalior Municipal Corporation's eco-green company have gone on a strike demanding salaries that have been due to them for three-months as well as their PF (Provident Fund) money.

The employees who have been on a strike since January 12 have warned that if their demands are not fulfilled then they along with their family members will stage a protest, from tomorrow, outside the municipal corporation office in the district.

One of the employees of eco green company, Arun Mishra said, "We have been on strike from January 12 and will continue it till our demands are not met. We have not received salaries for the last three months and the PF money for the last three years. If our demands are not fulfilled then we will stage a protest along with our family members outside the municipal corporation office from tomorrow."

Meanwhile, Additional Commissioner of Municipal Corporation, Vijay Raj said that the salary issue has been resolved and the municipal corporation committee will look into other demands of the employees.

"These are the employees hired via outsourcing. The corporation has made the payment of these employees to the channel concerned and those who have submitted their document have received their payment and those who have not submitted their document are due. Nonetheless, the issue will be resolved soon," the additional commissioner of the Gwalior Municipal Corporation said.

A committee of the municipal corporation is further looking into the other demands of the employee and discussion is being held with them to resolve it soon and to end the strike, he added. (ANI)

