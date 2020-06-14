India News | Madhya Pradesh Has Controlled COVID-19 Spread to Great Extent: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that the state government has controlled the spread of COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh to a great extent, claiming that if 200 cases are reported daily then the same number of patients are being cured on the same day.

"We have controlled the spread of COVID-19 in the state to a great extent. If around 200 cases are reported daily, then almost the same number of patients are being cured every day," Chouhan said in a meeting with officials via video conferencing.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 10,443 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh including 2,802 active, 7,201 cured/discharged/migrated and 440 deaths.

The Chief Minister held another meeting with the women of self-help groups via video conferencing.

"Women of self-help groups have ensured the door-to-door distribution of masks and sanitizers. You also made more than 1 crore masks and informed the people about health guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus," he said while praising the women of self-help groups.

He announced that women of self-help groups will also be provided with the work of preparing 'take-home ration'.

"Take home ration' will now be prepared by self-help groups. For this work, 7 factories were being built, out of which construction of 5 has been completed. You will run these factories. I believe that this 'take-home ration', which is given to pregnant women will be made by my sisters, then its quality will be better. This work is worth about Rs 700 crores every year," he said. (ANI)

