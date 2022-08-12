Bhopal, Aug 12 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Friday recorded 141 new cases of coronavirus, taking the overall count to 10,51,986, while no fresh death linked to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The statewide COVID-19 toll remained unchanged at 10,763, he added.

At least 169 patients recovered from the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 10,40,120, the official said.

With this, the state is now left with 1,103 active cases, while the positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 2.5 per cent, he said.

As many as 5,626 swab samples were examined during the day, pushing up the number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state so far to 2,98,00,432, the official said.

According to a government release, 12,65,91,957 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, 26,520 of them on Friday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,51,986, new cases 141, death toll 10,763, recoveries 10,40,120, active cases 1,103, total tests 2,98,00,432.

