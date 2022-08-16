Bhopal, Aug 16 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday recorded 60 new cases of COVID-19 that raised the tally of infections to 10,52,370, an official from the state health department said.

The toll remained unchanged at 10,763, while the count of recoveries reached 10,40,815, after 115 patients recovered during the day, he said.

With the positivity rate of 2.2 per cent, the state is currently left with 792 active cases, the official said.

With 2,638 samples examined during the day, the number of tests carried out in the state went up to 2,98,17,265, he added.

As per a government release, 12,66,97,921 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 24,126 jabs given on Tuesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,52,370, new cases 60, death toll 10,763, recoveries 10,40,815, active cases 792 number of tests so far 2,98,17,265.

