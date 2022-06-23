Bhopal, Jun 23 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 caseload rose to 10,43,804 on Thursday after 68 new infections were detected in the last 24 hours, an official from the state health department said.

Also Read | Goa Shocker: Assam Man Arrested by Verna Police for Stealing Puppy With Intention To 'Eat Its Meat'.

The toll remained unchanged at 10,740, while the count of recoveries rose to 10,32,607, as 65 patients recovered from the infection during the day, he said.

Also Read | Delhi Government Bans Entry of Medium, Heavy Vehicles Into National Capital From October 1 to Curb Pollution.

With this, the state is now left with 457 active cases and the positivity rate stood at 1.0 per cent, he said.

At least 6,387 swab samples were examined during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 2,94,56,309, the official added.

As per a government release, 12,01,09,786 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, of which 40,176 jabs were given on Thursday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,43,804, new cases 68, death toll 10,740, recoveries 10,32,607, active cases 457, number of tests so far 2,94,56,309.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)