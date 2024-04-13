Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): The Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Umang Singhar, on Friday threw a challenge at Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, saying that if he accepts it, the grand old party will field stalwart leader Digvijaya Singh, with his consent, against him in the next state elections.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, the LoP dared the CM to pit himself against his predecessor in the next elections. His remarks came in response to CM Yadav accusing the Congress leaders of deserting the field of battle, while also claiming that Digvijaya entered the fray for the Lok Sabha from Rajgarh, instead of Bhopal, fearing defeat.

The former CM contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Bhopal but is seeking a fresh term in the Lower House this year from Rajgarh.

"I would like to tell CM Mohan Yadav that Digvijaya Singh is our senior leader and he can contest the (general) elections from any seat in the state he wants. If the CM is so concerned about him (Digvijaya), he should let us know. Next time, we will make Digvijaya Singh-ji consent to being fielded opposite the CM. I dare the CM to accept the challenge," Singhar told ANI.

On several Congress leaders, including a few from Chhindwara, joining the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the LoP said the ruling party in the state was resorting to the politics of 'pressure and influence'.

"I wish to state clearly that the BJP is resorting to the politics of pressure and influence and is luring Opposition leaders to its side through inducements. But (former CM and Congress state chief) Kamal Nath remains strong in Chhindwara (his preferred Lok Sabha constituency) and the people, too, are with him. So our hold on Chhindwara continues to be strong," he added.

Meanwhile, on state minister Kailash Vijayvargiya's remark about Nakul Nath, Kamal Nath's son and the sitting Chhindwara MP, that he was trying to buy 'Loktantra' though 'note-tantra', LoP Singhar said the people of Indore are aware how he won the assembly elections and it didn't suit him to level such allegations against others.

Also punching holes in the BJP's poll pitch of "Aab ki bar, 400 paar" (beyond 400 seats next time), the Congress leader said, "The BJP is just busy raising such slogans and misleading the people. If they are so confident of going over 400 seats (in the Lok Sabha elections), why then are they wooing partners in the NDA?

Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh will be conducted in four phases. The inaugural phase of polling would be held on April 19, followed by April 26, May 7 and May 13. (ANI)

