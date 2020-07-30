Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): A day after a woman was forced to carry her husband on her shoulders at a village in Madhya Pradesh, the Jhabua Police arrested her husband in the case.

The woman was forced to carry her husband on her shoulders in full public glare over an alleged extramarital affair. The victim later filed a complaint in the local police station.

"This incident is of Chhapri Ranwas village. The victim's own family members misbehaved with her. The police team reached the spot after getting the information. Cases have been filed against the accused under tough sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," said Jhabua SP Ashutosh Gupta.

"The husband, who is the accused, has been arrested. We are in search of others. They will be caught soon," he added. (ANI)

