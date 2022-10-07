Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 7 (ANI): Taking note of the alleged construction of a tomb inside the premises of a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said he would submit a report to the concerned ministries.

He also noted that the school's students needed counselling.

"The work of radicalization is being done and all this is being done by the teachers of the school. At this time, the students especially the girls who are demanding a separate room for offering namaz need to be counselled," Kanoongo said.

Notably, it was alleged that a tomb-like structure had been built in CM Rise School of Kurwai tehsil of Vidisha district by the principal of the school Saina Firdous.

Later, a complaint was made to Bhopal Education Board, and after that instructions for investigation were given to Vidisha District Education Department. The principal was also transferred from the school.

Vidisha District Education Officer Atul Moudgil investigated the matter and found the complaint to be correct and filed a report after which the principal was transferred.

However, she had said in her statement that there existed a platform at that place and she that she had merely conducted only some repairs.

While talking to ANI on Thursday, Kanoongo said, "When we went there for an investigation and took stock of the situation. We came to know that the former principal had reserved a room in the school itself for offering Namaz and this is not limited to the CM Rise School, but in other schools also. We visited schools there and tombs were seen in all three schools."

Kanoonago also claimed that it was revealed that the national anthem is performed only on August 15 and January 26 in the report given to the education officer. In contrast, the national anthem should never be performed as per the rules of the Madhya Pradesh government.

Meanwhile, a peon and the security guards of the CM Rise School said that there was already an old place at the disputed site and the former principal had only repaired it.

They also said the national anthem was being performed regularly in the school.

"The District Education Officer was completely absent during the investigation today. He did not cooperate with us at all even though we had informed him in the morning that we were coming to investigate. Neither the Block Education Officer nor the Education Officer understood the need to be present there. We were shown the school-related papers, in such a situation it is clearly evident that despite having information, DEO is working under some pressure," the NCPR chairperson said.

Kanoongo also accused the Education Officer of the state of working under radical organisations like the Popular Front of India (PFI) which was banned recently by the Central government for the next five years. (ANI)

