Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 18 (ANI): Polling teams on Thursday dispatched with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to the polling stations in Chhindwara for the first phase of Lok Sabha election 2024 to be held on April 19.

The teams left from Government PG college for the 1940 polling stations in the district on Thursday morning.

Chhindwara district collector Sheelendra Singh said,"There are a total of 1940 polling stations in the district where voting will be done on Friday, April 19. The polling will begin from 7 am and will continue till 6 pm in the district. Voters will be able to exercise their franchise on the basis of 12 valid identity proofs."

Earlier in the morning, all the preparations were done in Sindhi as well for the first phase of polling of the LS polls which is scheduled to take place tomorrow.

Sidhi collector, Swarochish Somavanshi said, "Strong rooms of our four assemblies of Sidhi Parliamentary Constituency have been duly opened in the presence of political representatives according to the instructions of the Election Commission and now we are starting the departure of our polling teams."

Six seats in the state - Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat and Chhindwara - will go to the polls in the first phase of polling on April 19.

The campaign for the first phase of Lok Sabha polls concluded on Wednesday.

Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh will be conducted in four phases. Polling will also be held in the state on April 26, May 7 and May 13. The votes will be counted on June 4.

Madhya Pradesh has a total of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, making it the sixth-largest state in terms of parliamentary representation. Out of these, 10 seats are reserved for SC and ST candidates, while the remaining 19 are unreserved. (ANI)

