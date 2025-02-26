New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu graced a Mass Wedding ceremony organised by Shri Bageshwar Jan Seva Samiti at Gadha in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur on Wednesday, said an official statement by President's Secretariat.

Addressing the gathering, the President said that today, "as our country moves from women-development to women-led development, we must all contribute to making our daughters and sisters strong and capable."

She urged people to "pay attention to women's education, health, and safety". She said that "our small efforts would empower them". She also advised women to "make continuous efforts for their education and self-reliance."

The President said that "in our tradition, saints have shown the path to the people for centuries."

"They have raised their voice against the social evils prevalent in contemporary society. They have also raised their voice against discrimination based on caste, gender, etc. Be it Guru Nanak, Sant Ravidas, Sant Kabir Das, Meera Bai, or Sant Tukaram, all have inspired people to follow the right path through their teachings. Their contribution to Indian society has given them a respectful place", as per the statement.

She said that "contemporary spiritual leaders could play an important role in building a self-reliant, harmonious, and environment-friendly India".

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings to the nation on the occasion of Mahashivratri, praying for divine blessings and India's continued progress. She wished Mahadev's grace upon all citizens.

The President wrote on X, "I extend my heartfelt greetings to all my countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri. I pray that the blessings of the Supreme God Mahadev remain on all of us and that our country continues to move ahead on the path of progress."

Maha Shivaratri, also known as the great night of Shiva, is considered auspicious for spiritual growth and signifies the victory over darkness and ignorance. It also marks the divine marriage of Lord Shiva--the lord of destruction--with Goddess Parvati, the goddess of fertility, love, and beauty, also known as Shakti (power). (ANI)

